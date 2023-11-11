Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Type 1 kids and families picnic
Ahead of World Diabetes Day on Tuesday (14 November 2023), professional counsellor Gabriela Richter, who is a Type 1 diabetic, is organising a picnic for children who are Type 1 and their families.
The picnic will take place at Wynberg Park on Saturday (11 November 2023) from 1pm.
Those keen to attend will need to bring their own picnic basket and a blanket.
There will be fun activities for the children and prizes to be won.
Kitten Adoption Day!
Kitten Adoption Day is taking place at Palmyra Junction Shopping Centre in Claremont.
Foster Love Animal Rescue, which has managed to rehome 3,000 kittens in the past five years, will be at the Centre from 10am to 12h30 on Saturday (11 November 2023).
It costs R1200 to adopt a kitten, and that fee includes:
-
Deworming
-
Defleaing
-
Micro chip
-
Testing for FIV & FELV (all negative)
-
1st vaccination (includes FELV)
-
Sterilisation (will be done prior to them joining your home)
For pre-approval to adopt, you can WhatsApp 063 317 1197.
Santa’s Summer Pop-up Xmas Market
Looking for Christmas gift ideas?
Then head on over to the Santa’s Summer Pop-up Xmas Market.
The market is taking place on Saturday (11 November 2023) at the Royal Cape Yacht Club.
There will be local and international vendors.
You can expect to find a wide range of goods, from clothing to jewellery to Christmas nibbles and everything in between.
Entrance to the market is free!
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.
Source : Pexels: Marlin Clark
