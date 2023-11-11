



CAPE TOWN - Cape Town safety and security MMC, JP Smith said he was saddened by the death of a metro police officer while training at Blue Waters Beach in Strandfontein.

The officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the beach on Friday.

It's believed the 53-year-old officer may have had a heart attack.

Smith said attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

"The loss of any member of our safety and security family hits very hard, and I want to extend my, and the city’s sincerest condolences to the officer’s loved ones."

His identity is being withheld until the family has been informed of his passing.

This article first appeared on EWN : WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach