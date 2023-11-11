WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town safety and security MMC, JP Smith said he was saddened by the death of a metro police officer while training at Blue Waters Beach in Strandfontein.
The officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the beach on Friday.
It's believed the 53-year-old officer may have had a heart attack.
Smith said attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
"The loss of any member of our safety and security family hits very hard, and I want to extend my, and the city’s sincerest condolences to the officer’s loved ones."
His identity is being withheld until the family has been informed of his passing.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
More from Local
Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison
The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tracing everyone who was in contact with the inmate who succumbed to the disease.Read More
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.Read More
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.Read More
The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer
As far back as 2004 motorists have been sitting ducks for criminals along the stretch of N2.Read More
SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force
On the topic of state security, the State Security Agency is tracking down locals who have joined the Israeli Defence Force.Read More
Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum
On 9 November the Referendum Party was officially launched to advocate for the independence of the Western Cape.Read More
HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received
"You can start wondering how many more there are," David Mametj (HPCSA).Read More