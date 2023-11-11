Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison
CAPE TOWN - Contact tracing and vaccination of inmates and prison officials is continuing at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.
This follows an outbreak of diphtheria that led to the death of one prisoner.
Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection of the respiratory tract.
The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tracing everyone who was in contact with the late inmate.
Department spokesperson Foster Mohale:
"Our contact tracing only focuses inside the correctional centre, not outside because this is a contained area. So we are only focusing on the close contacts inside, both the officials and the inmates," said Mohale.
Western Cape Correctional Service regional commissioner Delekile Klaas said inmates at the Medium A Section would be quarantined for at least two weeks.
"All offenders who are at Medium A are placed under lockdown for the next 14 days so that all of them can be screened and the Department of Health can satisfy itself that they can interact with society," said Klaas.
READ: No court for at least two weeks for Pollsmoor Prison inmates exposed to diphtheria: DCS
This article first appeared on EWN : Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Local
WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach
The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's believed he may have had a heart attack.Read More
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.Read More
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.Read More
The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer
As far back as 2004 motorists have been sitting ducks for criminals along the stretch of N2.Read More
SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force
On the topic of state security, the State Security Agency is tracking down locals who have joined the Israeli Defence Force.Read More
Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum
On 9 November the Referendum Party was officially launched to advocate for the independence of the Western Cape.Read More
HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received
"You can start wondering how many more there are," David Mametj (HPCSA).Read More