Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison

11 November 2023 12:02 PM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Pollsmoor Prison
Diphtheria Outbreak

The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tracing everyone who was in contact with the inmate who succumbed to the disease.

CAPE TOWN - Contact tracing and vaccination of inmates and prison officials is continuing at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

This follows an outbreak of diphtheria that led to the death of one prisoner.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection of the respiratory tract.

The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tracing everyone who was in contact with the late inmate.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale:

"Our contact tracing only focuses inside the correctional centre, not outside because this is a contained area. So we are only focusing on the close contacts inside, both the officials and the inmates," said Mohale.

Western Cape Correctional Service regional commissioner Delekile Klaas said inmates at the Medium A Section would be quarantined for at least two weeks.

"All offenders who are at Medium A are placed under lockdown for the next 14 days so that all of them can be screened and the Department of Health can satisfy itself that they can interact with society," said Klaas.

READ: No court for at least two weeks for Pollsmoor Prison inmates exposed to diphtheria: DCS


This article first appeared on EWN : Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison




11 November 2023 12:02 PM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Pollsmoor Prison
Diphtheria Outbreak

