More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.
More than 422 million people across the globe suffer from diabetes, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This number is growing exponentially year on year. It is actually a very big problem.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.
World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14 November.
The aim of the day is to increase awareness, encourage people to know whether they have diabetes or not, and for those who have already been diagnosed to ensure they manage their condition optimally.
The big issue is that at least half of the people who are expected to be diabetic don't even know they are diabetic.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO
The WHO defines diabetes as a "chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces."
Symptoms of diabetes include:
• feeling very thirsty
• needing to urinate more often than usual
• blurred vision
• feeling tired
• losing weight unintentionally
People diagnosed with diabetes are also at risk of developing conditions like heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and nerve damage.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/diabetes-blood-sugar-diabetic-1724617/
More from Lifestyle
New app to help track and counter sexual misconduct at UCT
The University of Cape Town is boosting its efforts to address gender-based violence on its campuses.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded
Patricia van der Ross from the City of Cape Town explains how Blue Flag beaches are determined.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More