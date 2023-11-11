



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

More than 422 million people across the globe suffer from diabetes, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This number is growing exponentially year on year. It is actually a very big problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14 November.

The aim of the day is to increase awareness, encourage people to know whether they have diabetes or not, and for those who have already been diagnosed to ensure they manage their condition optimally.

The big issue is that at least half of the people who are expected to be diabetic don't even know they are diabetic. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

The WHO defines diabetes as a "chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces."

Symptoms of diabetes include:

• feeling very thirsty

• needing to urinate more often than usual

• blurred vision

• feeling tired

• losing weight unintentionally

People diagnosed with diabetes are also at risk of developing conditions like heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and nerve damage.

This article first appeared on 702 : More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'