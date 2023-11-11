



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader.

The infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial congress held in Cape Town on Saturday.

He was up against the party's former provincial leader and housing MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Simmers will now lead the party in the only DA-led province as it prepares for 2024 elections.

Simmers told delegates that the party should have a clear battle plan going into next year.

"Our opportunity is now. There’s never been a better place for us on what will happen in 2024 and I know you agree with me that we are ready. It is our time."

The election also saw Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis being elected as deputy leader unopposed. Former Member of Parliament Jaco Londt was elected as the party’s provincial chairperson, also unopposed.

[JUST IN] Tertuis Simmers is the DA Western Cape's newly-elected provincial leader #DAWesternCapeCongress23 pic.twitter.com/E6obcwMdSS ' Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 11, 2023

Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, who addressed party delegates earlier on Saturday said a new government would be possible in 2024 if they dislodged the African National Congress (ANC) from power in three provinces.

He also warned against a possible ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition in the Western Cape after 2024’s elections.

“It’s that simple: Western Cape + KwaZulu-Natal + Gauteng = a new national government. This means that, for the first time since 1994, we can defeat the ANC at a national level.”

READ: Multi-party charter polling at 50% in KZN, ANC drops to 36%, reveals Steenhuisen

He said the DA has a lot to lose if it is ousted in the Western Cape.

“This is a great province, it’s a beautiful DA-led province and we’ve got a lot to show. We’ve got a lot more to do and we also have a lot to lose.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader