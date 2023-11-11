New app to help track and counter sexual misconduct at UCT





Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Anne Isaac (UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal) and Leonora Tima (Kwanele Bringing Women Justice founder).

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is boosting its efforts to address gender-based violence (GBV).

UCT has introduced a new digital tool to track and help counter sexual misconduct on its campuses.

UCT already has an online reporting tool, we have education programmes and interventions, but I think with Kwanele, it really does give additional support in terms of capacity and the features that we don't have. Anne Isaac, UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal

'Kwanele' is a survivor-centered app that allows for GBV incidents to be reported without fear of persecution, shaming, or other barriers that often deter survivors from coming forward.

According to Tima, the app is designed to counteract the stigma associated with reporting GBV by harnessing the power of technology.

The app's primary focus is currently only on university students.

Some of the features of the app include:

A panic button

instantly connects survivors to emergency services and support with the click of a button

Live streaming

Geo-located and time-stamped, providing real-time evidence to enhance safety and accountability

Database of services

A comprehensive directory of support services, ensuring survivors can access the help they need

Secure vault

Safely store evidence and report barriers to justice, empowering survivors to pursue justice

It's a free app, so it's on a data-free platform. We also have 25 pro bono lawyers who offer support. You only need a cellphone number and a password. Leonora Tima, Founder - Kwanele Bringing Women Justice

With the innovation of app’s like Kwanele, we really hope that it encourages more survivors to report. Anne Isaac, UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal

