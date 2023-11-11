New app to help track and counter sexual misconduct at UCT
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Anne Isaac (UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal) and Leonora Tima (Kwanele Bringing Women Justice founder).
The University of Cape Town (UCT) is boosting its efforts to address gender-based violence (GBV).
UCT has introduced a new digital tool to track and help counter sexual misconduct on its campuses.
UCT already has an online reporting tool, we have education programmes and interventions, but I think with Kwanele, it really does give additional support in terms of capacity and the features that we don't have.Anne Isaac, UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal
'Kwanele' is a survivor-centered app that allows for GBV incidents to be reported without fear of persecution, shaming, or other barriers that often deter survivors from coming forward.
According to Tima, the app is designed to counteract the stigma associated with reporting GBV by harnessing the power of technology.
The app's primary focus is currently only on university students.
Some of the features of the app include:
A panic button
- instantly connects survivors to emergency services and support with the click of a button
Live streaming
- Geo-located and time-stamped, providing real-time evidence to enhance safety and accountability
Database of services
- A comprehensive directory of support services, ensuring survivors can access the help they need
Secure vault
- Safely store evidence and report barriers to justice, empowering survivors to pursue justice
Click here to find out more about the app.
It's a free app, so it's on a data-free platform. We also have 25 pro bono lawyers who offer support. You only need a cellphone number and a password.Leonora Tima, Founder - Kwanele Bringing Women Justice
With the innovation of app’s like Kwanele, we really hope that it encourages more survivors to report.Anne Isaac, UCT Legal Manager: Special Tribunal
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Lifestyle
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded
Patricia van der Ross from the City of Cape Town explains how Blue Flag beaches are determined.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More