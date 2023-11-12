Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Opinion
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
Cape Peninsula University of Technology CPUT
gender based violence
Democratic Alliance (DA)

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has called for immediate action in a matter involving the stabbing of a female student at a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student residence.

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

The female student was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning, and the man was arrested.

DA spokesperson, Chantel King said gender-based violence remains a worrying issue in the country.

"The DA calls on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and take decisive action against the perpetrator{s)."

The party has also called for heightened security measures on campuses and student accommodation spaces, adding that educational spaces should be spaces that are free from violence and harm.

King added that the party would conduct an oversight visit on Tuesday with university management to find a way forward.

Meanwhile, CPUT said it was conducting an internal investigation into the matter to get to the bottom of the incident.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing




