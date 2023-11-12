'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

This is when mums kind of lose it. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Parenting is hard, so it comes as no surprise that the phenomenon of 'mom rage' exists.

What is 'mom rage'?

It is when mothers go into a blinding hot rage, with some mothers wanting to scream, rip open pillows, toss chairs and punch walls, says Bush.

It sounds really extreme, and it can be very extreme. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Bush adds that motherhood is an extreme state of being.

Different levels of ‘mom rage’

There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall, notes Bush.

With motherhood, you are thrown into the deep end. You can read as many books as you like, and you can attend as many courses as you like, but nothing truly prepares you for the reality of the everyday demands. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

What causes ‘mom rage’?

Bush explains that when mothers lose control and become incredibly reactive instead of responsive, a lot of the time this is when they are short on sleep and feel very anxious, usually about themselves, because they are questioning whether they have the ability to do this.

Today, there are many women who are working mothers, so getting home after a stressful day at the office can add to you being irritable with your children.

For most mothers, it feels like this is the second job of the day and it comes at you when you are so tired and you are not at your best in terms of being responsive so you become highly reactive. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

How to deal with ‘mom rage’

Bush says that having a support structure is very important, but it first starts with you as a mother talking about how you feel and acknowledging that you need help, whether it's talking to a professional or just someone you trust.

She adds that having a supportive partner is also very important or just having someone in your corner who can help with making your load lighter, whether it be helping with house chores or just looking after the children while you get some sleep.

Sometimes what mothers need is a good old cry and after that, someone just gives you a massive hug. Sometimes that's all you need. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?