Kloof Road to remain closed for an estimated 2 years
The severe storms that took place over the long weekend of 24 September across Cape Town caused a slip failure of the slope along Kloof Road.
This means that the road surface and underlying layers are currently unstable and therefore unsafe for public access, said the City of Cape Town.
Kloof Road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road has been closed since the storms hit and will remain inaccessible for an estimated 24 months as it requires major repair work.
At this stage, we need to complete an investigation which includes soil testing and drilling, then come up with a design based on the investigation, followed by the procurement process to carry out the construction. All of these processes will take some time to conclude.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
The City is calling on residents and visitors to avoid this section of the road and use alternative routes.
Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, said he is aware that this stretch of road is important to many residents and that it will have an impact on other routes serving Clifton, Camps Bay, and the rest of the destinations along the Atlantic Seaboard as more traffic is diverted to these alternative roads.
The safety of all road users is our main concern; thus, we will keep this road closed until further notice. Our Transport Planning and Network Management branch is finalising a traffic management plan ahead of the festive season in anticipation of traffic congestion in the area.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Kloof%20Road%20requires%20major%20repair%20work%20and%20will%20remain%20closed
