WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital





CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said a 30-year-old man captured on video stabbing a 26-year-old woman is under police guard in hospital.

The woman is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) was arrested on Saturday.

It's understood that the man is married to the victim, who was hospitalised following the incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson, FC van Wyk said the circumstances around the attack remain unclear.

"Belhar police registered an attempted murder case following a stabbing incident on Saturday afternoon at a student accommodation in Belhar, where a 26-year-old female student was injured. Circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident are under investigation."

Van Wyk added that the victim is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

