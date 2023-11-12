WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's belie... 11 November 2023 12:08 PM
Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tr... 11 November 2023 12:02 PM
View all Local
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in... 12 November 2023 11:13 AM
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader The infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town on Saturday. He was up against the party... 11 November 2023 3:48 PM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
View all Business
Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life. 12 November 2023 1:56 PM
Blue flag beaches: Here's where to beach this festive season in Cape Town A blue flag status is an internationally recognised badge of hounour for beaches that meet specific environmental and sustainabili... 12 November 2023 12:06 PM
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday! Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality. 10 November 2023 8:04 AM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

12 November 2023 12:38 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
Cape Peninsula University of Technology CPUT
University of the Western Cape
gender based violence

The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT female student.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said a 30-year-old man captured on video stabbing a 26-year-old woman is under police guard in hospital.

The woman is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) was arrested on Saturday.

It's understood that the man is married to the victim, who was hospitalised following the incident.

READ: DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

Western Cape police spokesperson, FC van Wyk said the circumstances around the attack remain unclear.

"Belhar police registered an attempted murder case following a stabbing incident on Saturday afternoon at a student accommodation in Belhar, where a 26-year-old female student was injured. Circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident are under investigation."

Van Wyk added that the victim is currently in a critical condition in hospital.


This article first appeared on EWN : WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital




12 November 2023 12:38 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
Cape Peninsula University of Technology CPUT
University of the Western Cape
gender based violence

More from Local

FILE: AfriForum’s Ernst Roets outside the Johannesburg High Court following the 'Shoot the boer' judgment on 25 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

12 November 2023 12:12 PM

"Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain documents regarding EFF payments were fraudulent," said spokesperson Ernst Roets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: City of Cape Town

Kloof Road to remain closed for an estimated 2 years

12 November 2023 10:27 AM

Kloof Road requires major repair work following extreme storm damage that took place over the long weekend of 24 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach

11 November 2023 12:08 PM

The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's believed he may have had a heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: EWN

Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison

11 November 2023 12:02 PM

The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tracing everyone who was in contact with the inmate who succumbed to the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win

10 November 2023 5:24 PM

Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...

10 November 2023 2:58 PM

The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Michael Turner / 123rf

'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'

10 November 2023 2:30 PM

There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police arrested 46 suspects during a crackdown on illegal mining in Krugersdorp and Randfontein on 2 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise

10 November 2023 12:44 PM

Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gunshot / Pixabay: JamesRonin

The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer

10 November 2023 12:31 PM

As far back as 2004 motorists have been sitting ducks for criminals along the stretch of N2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force

10 November 2023 11:47 AM

On the topic of state security, the State Security Agency is tracking down locals who have joined the Israeli Defence Force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

Politics

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

Kloof Road to remain closed for an estimated 2 years

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

12 November 2023 2:38 PM

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA