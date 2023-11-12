Blue flag beaches: Here's where to beach this festive season in Cape Town
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Senior Programme Manager of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa's Coastal Programmes, Kerry Mclean.
As the festive season approaches, Cape Town beaches are expected to be packed with both locals and tourists.
For safety and ecological reasons, it’s recommended that you only visit beaches that have blue flag status.
Blue flag status is awarded to beaches, mariners, and tourism boats that meet specific environmental and sustainability criteria.
In order to qualify annually for the blue flag status there are 33 stringent criteria that must be met and maintained in environmental management, environmental education and information, safety and services, and water quality.Kerry Mclean, Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa
There are currently 5038 beaches, mariners, and boats in 51 countries across the world that have been awarded this eco-label.
South Africa ranks 15th globally in terms of the number of blue flag beaches.
These are the eight blue flag beaches in Cape Town:
• Bikini Beach
• Camps Bay
• Clifton 4th Beach
• Fish Hoek
• Llandudno
• Melkbosstrand
• Muizenberg
• Silwerstroom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/camps_bay.html
