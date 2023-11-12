



JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has dropped its private prosecution case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The lobby group had announced it would be investigating the EFF over allegedly providing fraudulent proof of payment.

The payment of over R300,000 was for a cost order from a 2017 legal battle when AfriForum successfully interdicted the EFF from calling for the invasion of unoccupied land.

The Constitutional Court in September dismissed the EFF's appeal bid with costs.

AfriForum said while the money reflected in its bank accounts, it believed the receipts were doctored.

The lobby group posted the proof of payment (POP) on social media platform X, questioning its authenticity, and subsequently announcing that its private prosecution unit was investigating the Red Berets for giving it falsified receipts.

However, on Saturday, Standard Bank confirmed that the receipts were authentic and they were just printed on an outdated template.

AfriForum's spokesperson Ernst Roets said this marks the end of the ordeal:

"Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain documents regarding EFF payments were "fraudulent".

“AfriForum therefore update our previous communication on this matter in accordance with Standard Bank's clarification that the documents relating to the payments of around R316 000 by the EFF to AfriForum were not fraudulent. AfriForum accepts Standard Bank's apology, as well as their explanation and correction of their error."

This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF