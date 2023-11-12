Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life.

Safeguarding your finances is becoming increasingly important as we navigate South Africa's literal and metaphorical storms, says Roelofse.

He provides THREE crucial measures to protect yourself...

Secure comprehensive insurance coverage

Ensure your policies adequately protect against storm-related damages, including home, vehicle, and business insurance.

Regularly update policies to align with evolving risks and asset changes, opting for coverage that extends beyond property damage to encompass business interruptions and additional living expenses.

It's a hassle for most of us but we have to take responsibility to get into the terms and conditions of our policies. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Establish emergency savings and contingency plans

Develop a contingency plan detailing essential expenses, alternative income sources, and strategies to reduce discretionary spending, empowering you to make informed decisions in emergencies.

Cultivate a savings fund covering three to six months’ living expenses, serving as a financial buffer during challenging times.

Having a contingency fund in place does give you that peace of mind, that safety net. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Conduct regular financial health assessments

Periodically review budgets, investments, and overall financial strategies.

Seek guidance from a financial advisor.

You don't just set up a plan and then leave it and then see how it plays out. You have got to keep it updated and review it. Life changes. Is your plan adapting itself toward those changes? Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

You can visit Roelofse’s blog for more financial tips.

