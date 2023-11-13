It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day





2023 marks 25 years of World Kindness Day, a global observance dedicated to promoting and celebrating acts of kindness.

But, what is kindness?

The experts say, it's the act of doing something to help someone else – particularly if it’s a selfless act performed without expectation of reciprocation.

Kindness day serves as a reminder of the positive impact that kindness can have on individuals, communities, and the world. It exists to encourage people to perform intentional acts of kindness and foster a culture of compassion and generosity because sometimes acts of kindness can make all the difference in someone's life.

Here's how to add little acts of kindness to your day...

Start small

Want to see kindness in action? Let somebody in, in traffic. If there’s someone waiting to join your lane from a slipway and there’s no traffic light controlling their movement, be the driver who stops to let them in when those before you ignored them - simple!

Teachable moments

Spreading kindness by being kind is a good start, but imagine the power we could harness if we taught kindness.

There’s no formal instruction for it, but every time we teach our children to share, consider the feelings of others or think about how their actions could impact other people’s lives, we ‘set them up’ for kindness.

Kindness has an impact on your actions – and considering that it can spread kindness further than you can imagine.

Stop and listen

Life is busy, loud, and sometimes out of control. Just stop and listen sometimes – that may be all that someone needs.

Be quiet, be still and be open to what someone wants to tell you. They may not want you to solve what you identify as their problem, they may just want to verbalise what they’re feeling. That may help them figure out their feelings or the simple act of putting their problem out into the world will release the intense pressure they’re under.

Share what you have

Giving is an amazing way to show kindness – whether it’s giving your time or your money to support causes that mean something to you.

One way to share is with the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet program.

Their philosophy is to ‘Make Every Swipe Count’, where retail partners donate a percentage of our supporters’ purchases to their nominated beneficiary as they swipe their cards, at no cost to the supporter. It’s a way of making a difference without even trying. The people touched by the work of our 8 500+ beneficiaries see that difference in their lives, every day. Those swipes build classrooms, feed people, save, protect and rehabilitate animals in distress, educate tomorrow’s leaders and kindle hope into action, and setting the world alight with kindness.

If you can afford to give your time or money to educate, build, save or drive change, please do that too. There’s so much need in our country that every single kindness reverberates through entire communities.

Here's to the impact of kindness, compassion and generosity, today and everyday!

This article first appeared on KFM : It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day