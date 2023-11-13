Rising tensions cause clashes between pro-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters in CT
Africa Melane speaks with Daniel Bloch, Executive Director of the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies
In an SABC live on Saturday, a speaker at a pro-Palestine rally attacked a Jewish Day school stating “We know where the murderers come from, they come from Herzlia, here in Cape Town.”
The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies has expressed outrage over antisemitic comments against children.
A peaceful pro-Israel protest was also disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters, which resulted in protesters being sprayed with water cannons and allegedly teargassed.
Four people were arrested on charges of public violence.
RELATED: Calm restored in CT after clash between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine groupings
Bloch says that it is a concerning time for the Jewish community, especially as the Israeli movement was supposed to be a peaceful prayer session involving a number of Christian supporters, for all the innocent lives lost.
That is quite distressing for our country. It is a sad day for South African democracy.Daniel Bloch, Executive Director - Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies
He adds that the statements made against the Jewish school and the children attending it are deplorable and malicious.
Every child deserves a right to education. We as a community don’t understand what a conflict happening 10 000km away has to do with a Jewish day school in the Cape.Daniel Bloch, Executive Director - Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies
Bloch says they have been assured that there is no chance that the school will be deregistered.
RELATED: 'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist
The City of Cape Town saw large marches and rallies over the weekend in favour of both Palestine and Israel amid the ongoing war.
The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis issued a statement saying that Cape Town is committed to protecting everyone’s right to freedom of expression and calling for tolerance.
Statement on today’s disruption of a lawful protest:' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 12, 2023
Cape Town’s commitment to tolerance and freedom of expression is sacrosanct pic.twitter.com/a87Avs9BkW
Listen to the interview above for more.
