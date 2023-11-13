Scopa chairperson: There is heightened confusion around accountability for Eskom
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Between Electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramagkopa and Public Enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan it is hard to keep track of who is responsible for Eskom.
The public regularly receives briefings and updates from Ramagkopa, who cannot directly instruct the utility.
This leads to a lack of clarity around what comes next and when this crisis will be over.
Hlengwa says that the creation of the role of electricity minister just duplicated the role of the Public Enterprises minister, and Ramagkopa has no real power over the entity.
This causes a heightened level of confusion as far as oversight and accountability is concerned because we do not want to be posing questions to the wrong minister.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
He adds that this raises question over what the role of the electricity minister actually is, as even he has reportedly complained about his own lack of powers.
If he has no powers, functions, responsibilities or jurisdiction in the main area of work, his appointment amounts to wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
The president owes the nation an explanation in the appointment that he made… that portfolio is redundant.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
This article first appeared on 702 : Scopa chairperson: There is heightened confusion around accountability for Eskom
Source : Ndaedzo Nethonzhe/Eyewitness News
