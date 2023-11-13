CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march
Lester Kiewit speaks with Tendani Mulaudzi, journalist and spokesperson for Women For Change
Only 24 hours after a march at University of Western Cape (UWC) to raise awareness about gender-based violence, a UWC student stabbed his partner.
The students have complained that GBV cases are not being addressed, a point proved by this brazen attack done in broad daylight.
All to often it is intimate partners that are the perpetrators of GBV.Tendani Mulaudzi, Journalist/Spokesperson - Women For Change
The knife attack was recorded by onlookers and videos have been circling on social media which show the victim lying on the pavement bleeding.
RELATED: New app to help track and counter sexual misconduct at UCT
Mulaudzi says that this terrible incident is just one example of what has been happening for years at universities, and the depth of rape culture and GBV culture in our society.
The protest just shows that it is something that is not getting better as the years go by.Tendani Mulaudzi, Journalist/Spokesperson - Women For Change
She adds that it is concerning that there are so many videos of the incident circulating, especially as it shows it took several minutes for anyone to try and help.
It is disrespectful to survivors and to their families.Tendani Mulaudzi, Journalist/Spokesperson - Women For Change
Listen to the interview above for more.
