'There's no reason to be driving fast' – Police on reckless prisoner transport
Lester Kiewit interviews Colonel Andrè Traut, South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson.
Last week, Kiewit spoke to Carol De Reucks, a resident who voiced her concerns about reckless driving by those operating the vehicles that transport inmates to and from Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai.
According to the office of the Western Cape police ombud, 15 complainants interviewed raised similar concerns.
It showed that several roads were impacted, including the M3, M5, Baden Powell Drive, Lakeside Road, Tokai Road, and Steenberg Road.
RELATED: Residents to have say over reckless prisoner transportation at Pollsmoor meeting
While Traut doesn't condone reckless and irresponsible driving, he does acknowledge that the vehicles transporting dangerous and violent prisoners need to be transported to and from courts as quickly and as safely as possible.
He adds that there is the possibility of vehicles being intercepted by criminals and gangs, and will therefore take the fastest and quickest route.
In scenarios where the criminals are of high risk based on their assessments, they will be escorted by other vehicles.
Ultimately, Traut says that these vehicles need to be following traffic laws and have no reason to be speeding and driving irresponsibly.
He encourages the public to report any cases of reckless driving to 082 469 7721.
We're not denying the fact that blue lights are being used, vehicles are overtaking other vehicles, they take the shortest route; they want to get to their destination as quickly and as safe as possible.Colonel Andrè Traut, Spokesperson, South African Police Service
Any complaints received will be investigated.Colonel Andrè Traut, Spokesperson, South African Police Service
There's absolutely no reason for our members to drive fast.Colonel Andrè Traut, Spokesperson, South African Police Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
