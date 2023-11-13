Hout Bay baboon to relocate safely after adventuring the area for days
Barbara Friedman reports on trending online stories for the day which includes the adventures and safety concerns around a wondering baboon in Hout Bay. Skip to 7.25 for this one.
Friedman reports that Beagle Boy 2 (BB2) who also goes by Opstert and the Biebster is an adult male baboon who was caught wondering around in Hout Bay suburbs.
Friedman says that as male baboons get older and reach maturity, they move from their original troop to set up their own which is what BB2 seemed to be doing.
But where will the Biebster go if there's no sanctuary provided for their re-trooping? This is the dilemma that baboon activists like Baboon Matters take on.
RELATED: HUMANS ARE CLOSELY RELATED TO BABOONS - PROTECT THEM WITH THESE DOS AND DON'TS
Concern from Baboon Matters were that there are intolerant residents who might shoot BB2 or cars could run him over.
The organisation posted about BB2's sightings in the area and asked the public for tip offs about his whereabouts which were tracked online.
RELATED: [WATCH] HUNGRY LEOPARD CAUGHT WITH TAIL BETWEEN LEGS AFTER BABOON TROOP SCARE
The latest update around BB2's movements provided some relief...
The update was posted on Friday, 10 November which stated that together with the authorities (Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team) BB2 will be relocated to a safe area where he'll be able to re-troop with other baboons.
The rescue mission is set for today (Monday, 13 November) but BB2 is making it quite difficult for the team because he's aware that the humans are on a mission to trap him (for the better).
Friedman says, this is "positive news because we haven't always had buy-in from authorities."
RELATED: CITY'S URBAN BABOON PROGRAMME TO COME TO AN END AND RESIDENTS WANT ANSWERS
