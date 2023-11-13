'Child support grants are not enough to stop children dying from hunger' - SAHRC





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adv. Jonas Sibanyoni, Commissioner for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Severe acute malnutrition is a crisis in our country that is taking the lives of vulnerable children.

From babies to teenagers, the youth of the country are becoming weak, sickly, and essentially starving to death.

The South African Human rights commission is calling in an increase in the money allocated for government child support grants and school nutrition programmes to fight this scourge of severe acute malnutrition.

Sibanyoni says that staff members went to interview people in various communities and found that the situation, particularly in the Eastern Cape, is dire.

The child support grants are not sufficient to support to the children. They go to school with an empty stomach. Jonas Sibanyoni, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

He adds the school nutrition programmes are not enough as children will still go hungry on the weekends and during the holidays.

When there is food to eat it often is not sufficiently nutritious, meaning that the children still do not get what they need for survival.

There have even been cases of parents killing their children as they know there is no way to feed them.

The human rights commission was shocked to say the least. This was a heartbreaking story to hear. Jonas Sibanyoni, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

