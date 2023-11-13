How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30





Lester Kiewit interviews Doreen Roberts from the Gordons Bay Outreach Team.

The festive season is around the corner and while it's a cheerful, merry time for some, for others it's a time of sadness and stress.

Did you know that children who come to soup kitchens and school feeding schemes have to bring their own containers?

Unfortunately, the reality is that some children don't even have a proper bowl or plate to receive their food in.

This is where the Christmas Lunchbox Project comes in.

Started just three-years-ago, the hugely successful initiative sees that children are provided lunchboxes at the soup kitchens and school feeding schemes well into the new year.

Lunchbox, lunch, school children eating lunch / Pexels: Gustavo Fring

RELATED: We wish you a thrifty Christmas: How to fill stockings without emptying wallets

For many of these children, the lunchboxes are the only Christmas presents that they receive.

The Gordons Bay Outreach Team are calling on the public to make a donation of R30 which will be used towards a strong, durable lunchbox for one child.

To make a donation:

Visit their website

Contact Doreen: 079 511 4429

Email: Doreen.gbo@gmail.com

The kids are proud of it because they're beautiful lunchboxes. Doreen Roberts, Gordons Bay Outreach Team

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.