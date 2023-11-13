Streaming issues? Report here
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years

13 November 2023 12:31 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Frank Ocean
music news

Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!

Yes, Frank Ocean released a teaser to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 November.

Fans were delighted at the drop since this is the singer-songwriter's latest work in almost four years.

In true Ocean style... the song seems to be about a cold lover who he keeps running back to (relatable - as always, Frank).

In the 55-second teaser, Frank sings...

Playin’ way more laid back than I did when I was my younger self. You would vent to me ’bout assumptions, but they were educated guesses. That’s why I keep spinning ya block, tryna see all your sides. And your heart’s been tangled in barbed wires.

Listen to the preview below.

While there's no official release date for Ocean's latest song, fans are hopeful that it'll be soon - whenever it comes, we’ll absolutely be bumping along to whatever new tunes the R'n'B crooner releases.


This article first appeared on KFM : Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years




