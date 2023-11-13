Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years





Yes, Frank Ocean released a teaser to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 November.

Fans were delighted at the drop since this is the singer-songwriter's latest work in almost four years.

In true Ocean style... the song seems to be about a cold lover who he keeps running back to (relatable - as always, Frank).

In the 55-second teaser, Frank sings...

Playin’ way more laid back than I did when I was my younger self. You would vent to me ’bout assumptions, but they were educated guesses. That’s why I keep spinning ya block, tryna see all your sides. And your heart’s been tangled in barbed wires.

Listen to the preview below.

🚨 NEW SOUND ALERT 🚨



(via blonded on Instagram Stories)

While there's no official release date for Ocean's latest song, fans are hopeful that it'll be soon - whenever it comes, we’ll absolutely be bumping along to whatever new tunes the R'n'B crooner releases.

