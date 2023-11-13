Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’

13 November 2023 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Japan volcano

Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano.

Clarence Ford speaks with Prof Raymond Cas, Volcanologist and Emeritus Professor at the School of Earth, Atmosphere &amp; Environment, Monash University

Undersea volcanoes are far out of sight from the world we live in, but they have an impact here on the surface.

One of these impacts is the recent creation of a small island just off Iwo Jima in Japan.

The island is just 100 meters in diameter and roughly 20 meters above sea level at its highest point.

RELATED: [VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach

However, since the volcanic eruptions stopped, the island has begun to shrink as it is easily washed away by waves.

It is a very small little island at the moment and whether or not it lasts is at the mercy of the ocean waves and currents.

Prof Raymond Cas, Volcanologist
Picture: Gylfi Gylfason via Pixabay
Picture: Gylfi Gylfason via Pixabay

Cas says that this Island is made up of an extremely fragile materials and is prone to erosion.

Listen to the interview above for more.




13 November 2023 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Japan volcano

