Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole? Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages? 13 November 2023 5:25 PM
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials. 13 November 2023 3:42 PM
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future. 13 November 2023 2:29 PM
View all Local
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future. 13 November 2023 2:29 PM
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in... 12 November 2023 11:13 AM
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
View all Politics
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials. 13 November 2023 3:42 PM
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
View all Business
Hout Bay baboon to relocate safely after adventuring the area for days A baboon named Beagle Boy 2 (BB2), Opstert or the Biebster will be relocated to safety. 13 November 2023 11:25 AM
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise. 13 November 2023 9:34 AM
It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day 13 November = World Kindness Day! Choose to be kind with these four acts of kindness... 13 November 2023 8:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’ Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano. 13 November 2023 1:01 PM
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers

13 November 2023 2:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Tertuis Simmers
DA Democratic Alliance

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

Clarence Ford interviews Tertuis Simmers, newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader.

On Saturday, the infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town.

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

On his to-do list is to deal with voter apathy, and more importantly, getting residents registered to vote.

Simmers adds that the DA has proven that their innovation and focus has reaped the benefits, as the Western Cape holds the title of lowest unemployment rate.

He believes that a private sector partnership will help grow job opportunities, the economy and close the gap between inequality.

It's important that the cycle of poverty and inequality ends with this generation, says the newly-appointed leader.

RELATED: Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader

Partnerships is the future to unlock and address those inequalities effectively and efficiently.

Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape leader – Democratic Alliance

By unlocking ownership, we are unlocking opportunities for you to ensure that the cycle of poverty and the cycle of inequality ends with this generation.

Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape leader – Democratic Alliance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 November 2023 2:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Tertuis Simmers
DA Democratic Alliance

More from Local

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?

13 November 2023 5:25 PM

Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

13 November 2023 3:42 PM

What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lunchbox, lunch, school children eating lunch / Pexels: Gustavo Fring

How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30

13 November 2023 12:21 PM

For many of these children, the lunchboxes from the Christmas Lunchbox Project are the only Christmas presents that they receive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nito500/123rf.com

'Child support grants are not enough to stop children dying from hunger' - SAHRC

13 November 2023 11:30 AM

Children across the country are wasting away and dying from hunger and malnutrition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

'There's no reason to be driving fast' – Police on reckless prisoner transport

13 November 2023 11:27 AM

Colonel Andrè Traut encourages the public to report any cases of reckless driving to 082 469 7721.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march

13 November 2023 10:02 AM

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a man alleged to be her husband stabbed her at her CPUT residence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Ndaedzo Nethonzhe/Eyewitness News

Scopa chairperson: There is heightened confusion around accountability for Eskom

13 November 2023 9:07 AM

2023 has been the worst year on record for loadshedding, and it seems hard to know who to hold accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pro-Palestine march held in Cape Town on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Rising tensions cause clashes between pro-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters in CT

13 November 2023 8:26 AM

Protests erupted in Cape Town over the weekend amid the Israel-Hamas war, leading to conflict between opposing sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter

Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of SA's misaligned immigration laws

13 November 2023 6:41 AM

Motsoaledi on Sunday spoke about the introduction of a White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection by the Department of Home Affairs, which has been published for public comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calm was restored following clashes between Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups at the Sea Point Promenade on 12 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Calm restored in CT after clash between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine groupings

12 November 2023 4:18 PM

A heavy police contingent was on site to manage the tensions, firing stun grenades and using water cannons in attempts to disperse the opposing crowds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Capetonians gathered in front of the provincial legislature on 11 November 2023 calling for the condemnation and isolation of Israel. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader

11 November 2023 3:48 PM

The infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town on Saturday. He was up against the party's former provincial leader and housing MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter.

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

11 November 2023 11:46 AM

John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, stressing that the DA needed to maintain its position against an ANC-EFF coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call

10 November 2023 8:14 AM

On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes'

10 November 2023 7:39 AM

The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament for the last time this year, where he was questioned about the criminal justice system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

9 November 2023 10:30 AM

A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament

9 November 2023 8:03 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader because international calls could not be made due to low bandwidth and other prohibitions at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles III (L) and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto (R) via The Conversation

King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?

8 November 2023 2:03 PM

King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema

8 November 2023 7:31 AM

The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end its working relationship with the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

Local Business

Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’

World

Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'People are allowed to protest': CT's Hill-Lewis on Palestine demonstrations

13 November 2023 8:19 PM

CPUT to keep close eye on stabbing case involving one of its students

13 November 2023 7:18 PM

Tshwane working to clear service delivery backlogs

13 November 2023 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA