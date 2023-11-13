Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
A-list television chef, Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Sunday, 12 November to welcome the latest addition to their family - Jesse James Ramsay - three days before the 'Hell Kitchen' star's birthday.
This is Ramsay's sixth child with his wife, Tana Ramsay.
The pair have been married since 1996 and share Megan (25), twins Holly and Jack (23), Tilly (22) and four-year-old Oscar with.
Ramsay wouldn't be Ramsay without some blatant honesty - even in the announcement of his latest bundle of joy saying that "done" after Jesse James.
How cute is the latest Ramsay?
Fans have filled Ramsay's comments section with notes of congratulations.
Here's to growing families!
This article first appeared on KFM : Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
More from Entertainment
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!Read More
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday!
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality.Read More
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer
Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.Read More
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses
‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'Read More
Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days
The US actors union has agreed to a deal with Hollywood studios to end the strike.Read More
[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London
The bus that drove the triumphant Springboks around East London on its World Cup trophy tour crashed onto someone's stoep.Read More
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart
'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’Read More