Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue





Bruce Whitfield speak to Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom.

Vodacom's sales grew by more than a third in the first half of the year, thanks largely to the Group's acquisition in Egypt.

Group revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

The same cannot however be said about the telecommunications giant's business in Ethiopia.

Vodacom reported a 4.2% decline in half-year earnings impacted by the cost of start-up operations in the horn-of-Africa nation.

The announcement of our interim results today highlights the progress we have made since launching Safaricom Ethiopia in October 2022 as we accelerate connectivity in Africa’s second most populous market. Learn more here: https://t.co/T1QNJ3Ddc5 pic.twitter.com/mO8WjnpQid ' Vodacom (@Vodacom) November 13, 2023

Its recently launched Ethiopian business, Safaricom Ethiopia, has reached 4.1 million customers, contributing R1.5 billion to operating profit, but declining marginally at 1.1%.

In South Africa, new services such as financial and digital services, fixed and IoT were up 18.1% and contributed R5.1 billion to revenue.

Group headline earnings per share, fell to R4.38 in the six months ended 30 September, from R4.57 a year earlier.

Especially in South Africa, this trend of during loadshedding, we see a distinct increase in traffic and utilisation. Simply put, people don't have anything else to do so they go to their phones. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group

People are starting to use more data. Data is becoming prolific in people's lives, The average customer's now spending on 3.8 gigs of data per month. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group

The market structure in Egypt is very good. 28% growth in the half (year), and lots of growth opportunity still, so we were quite excited when we looked at the market. Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group

