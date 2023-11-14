Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Health regulator approves new weight loss drug 'Zepbound' by Eli Lilly

14 November 2023 7:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Weight loss
Food and Drug Administration FDA

Clinical trials have shown some people lose as much as 52 pounds in 16 months.

John Perlman interviews Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana from Ezintsa, a division of the Wits Health Consortium.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zepbound, a new weight loss drug from Eli Lilly.

Clinical trials showed people losing up to 52 pounds in 16 months.

The drug is now approved for adults with obesity or who are overweight with a minimum of one weight-related condition.

It will become available in the United States by the end of the year. Due to costs, many insurance companies are reluctant to cover it.

Chandiwana says the drug is a "win-win situation" because by addressing obesity, other potential diseases can be treated or even prevented.

Weight loss, diet, diet culture, measuring tape / Pixabay: Bru-nO
Weight loss, diet, diet culture, measuring tape / Pixabay: Bru-nO

RELATED: Medical practitioners weigh in on diabetes drug being used for weight loss

RELATED: Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution

Clinical trial data shows it's actually more effective than what we have available.

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana - Ezintsa, Wits Health Consortium

Obesity is a disease that we need to work on because it affects so many diseases.

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana - Ezintsa, Wits Health Consortium

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Health regulator approves new weight loss drug 'Zepbound' by Eli Lilly




