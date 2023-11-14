How to register to vote





John Maytham interviews Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager at Youth Lab.

The registration election weekend is almost here, and now is the time to have your voice heard and play a role in being the change that you want to see in the country.

Unfortunately, statistics show that the youth are either registering to vote but not actually voting, or simply not registering to vote at all.

Letsobe argues that voting is a civic duty for those who are eligible.

RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024

RELATED: 'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote

RELATED: ‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga

Who can register online?

All eligible voters – including first-time voters – can register or update their registration details online.

What's required to register?

Need to be a South African citizen

Be 16-years-old or older

South African ID

How to register

Click here

Check and confirm your eligibility

Enter your ID number, name and surname, contact details and confirm OTP

Enter your address details

Upload a copy or image of your ID

You will then receive a notification that you have registered within 24 hours

How to check registration status

Click here and scroll down to "Check my registration status"

Enter your ID number

If you do not want to take the online route, you can register at the voting station for your voting district on the registration weekend on 18 and 19 November 2023 (8am to 5pm).

Voting is a fundamental civic duty for all people who are eligible to vote. Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

We need a better future and voting gives us a step forward into also having a voice. Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

Young people lack representation in political parties. Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

Scroll up to watch the full interview.