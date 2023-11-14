Streaming issues? Report here
How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democracy
2024 National Elections

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

John Maytham interviews Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager at Youth Lab.

The registration election weekend is almost here, and now is the time to have your voice heard and play a role in being the change that you want to see in the country.

Unfortunately, statistics show that the youth are either registering to vote but not actually voting, or simply not registering to vote at all.

Letsobe argues that voting is a civic duty for those who are eligible.

RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024

RELATED: 'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote

RELATED: ‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga

Who can register online?

All eligible voters – including first-time voters – can register or update their registration details online.

What's required to register?

  • Need to be a South African citizen
  • Be 16-years-old or older
  • South African ID

How to register

  • Check and confirm your eligibility
  • Enter your ID number, name and surname, contact details and confirm OTP
  • Enter your address details
  • Upload a copy or image of your ID
  • You will then receive a notification that you have registered within 24 hours

How to check registration status

  • Click here and scroll down to "Check my registration status"
  • Enter your ID number

If you do not want to take the online route, you can register at the voting station for your voting district on the registration weekend on 18 and 19 November 2023 (8am to 5pm).

Voting is a fundamental civic duty for all people who are eligible to vote.

Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

We need a better future and voting gives us a step forward into also having a voice.

Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

Young people lack representation in political parties.

Mangaka Letsobe, Project Manager – Youth Lab

Scroll up to watch the full interview.




