SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Candice Stevens, Chair of the Sustainable Finance Coalition.
The Sustainable Finance Coalition, in partnership with The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment have announced the country’s first tax incentive for the conservation of threatened species.
Endangered animals and plants such as rhinos, lions and cycads will be protected by the programme, which gives ordinary citizens tax incentives for safeguarding endangered fauna and flora.
Not many South Africans will benefit from this, but it does provide financial benefits to those who are involved in preserving the country’s natural heritage.
In terms of the agreement, landowners undertake to carry out certain measures that contribute to the efforts of achieving the objectives for the conservation and management of wild lions and rhino and undertake to comply with all legal obligations relating to the management of lions and rhino as appropriate.
Biodiversity Management Agreements and corresponding tax incentives concluded with landowners for the implementation of the Biodiversity Management Plans for the Southern Black Rhinoceros and African Lion in Limpopo. Read the full story here: https://t.co/41JVhiK4Wf' Environmentza (@environmentza) November 12, 2023
The tax incentive is unique and quite niche, but it allows South African taxpayers to deduct any conservation and management expenses from their taxable income, if they're safeguarding some of our most iconic species.Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition
No, you don't get a tax incentive for keeping a mangy lion at the edge of your property, but you do get it for upholding the highest standard of conservation towards these threatened species.Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition
We've got legislative protection and standards that are then built into the tax law.Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms
Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.Read More
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?
The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.Read More
Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue
The Johannesburg-based telecommunications company's revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week
Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.Read More
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.Read More