Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino

13 November 2023 7:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Conservation
The Money Show
tax incentive

Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Candice Stevens, Chair of the Sustainable Finance Coalition.

The Sustainable Finance Coalition, in partnership with The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment have announced the country’s first tax incentive for the conservation of threatened species.

Endangered animals and plants such as rhinos, lions and cycads will be protected by the programme, which gives ordinary citizens tax incentives for safeguarding endangered fauna and flora.

Not many South Africans will benefit from this, but it does provide financial benefits to those who are involved in preserving the country’s natural heritage.

In terms of the agreement, landowners undertake to carry out certain measures that contribute to the efforts of achieving the objectives for the conservation and management of wild lions and rhino and undertake to comply with all legal obligations relating to the management of lions and rhino as appropriate.

The tax incentive is unique and quite niche, but it allows South African taxpayers to deduct any conservation and management expenses from their taxable income, if they're safeguarding some of our most iconic species.

Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition

No, you don't get a tax incentive for keeping a mangy lion at the edge of your property, but you do get it for upholding the highest standard of conservation towards these threatened species.

Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition

We've got legislative protection and standards that are then built into the tax law.

Candice Stevens, Chair - Sustainable Finance Coalition

Listen to the audio for more.




