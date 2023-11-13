Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Joshua Bell, post-doctoral Research Fellow at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

The benefits that farmworkers on wine farms receive, lock farmworkers into their position on the farm with marginally improved conditions and cease if workers depart from the Fairtrade wine farm.

This was one of the key findings as part of a study conducted by Rhodes University Doctor of Philosophy in Political and International Studies graduate, Dr Joshua Bell.

His research is looking into the Fairtrade Certification and its implications for the South African wine industry’s labour practices.

A consumer purchasing a bottle of wine with Fairtrade certification, will pay more for that bottle, knowing that the labour practices on the farm were above board, and that all workers are being treated fairly.

But that doesnt seem to be the case.

According to Dr Bell’s study, Fairtrade certification appears to have minimal benefits for farmworkers under best-case scenarios.

If you buy a Fairtrade wine, you should know that the workers are being paid a minimum wage. That they have collective bargaining power. That they have fair housing. That the farm meets environmental standards. Dr Joshua Bell, post-doctoral Research Fellow - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

There are environmental standards that should be met, particularly in the use of pesticides, which in practice, personally I found was not being kept up. Dr Joshua Bell, post-doctoral Research Fellow - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

I can't speak for all the wine farms that are certified, but for the ones I visited, there were serious issues. Dr Joshua Bell, post-doctoral Research Fellow - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

