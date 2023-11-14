On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Where were you today in history?
Bon Jovi was creating chart toppers!
The rock band placed 25 songs on the Billboard 100 during their career, with 10 of them cracking the top 10 and four going all the way to number one.
Bon Jovi's fifth studio album, Keep the Faith, peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 albums chart and went on to be certified double Platinum.
The album produced six top 20 hit singles, 'Keep The Faith', 'Bed Of Roses', 'In These Arms', 'I'll Sleep When I'm Dead', 'I Believe' and 'Dry County'.
'Keep The Faith' topped the Billboard 100 charts today (14 November) in 1992... and of course - the rest is iconic history!
On this day in history, these songs also became #1 hits...
Faith (George Michael, 1987)
She's The One / It's Only Us (Robbie William, 1999)
Vertigo (U2, 2004)
China in your hand (T'Pau, 1987)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police, 1981)
Sugar-sugar (The Archies, 1969)
Georgia On My Mind (Ray Charles, 1960)
What a day for music 14 November was!
This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bon_Jovi_at_Madison_Square_Garden.jpg
