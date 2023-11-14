Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in connection with the murder of a Cape Town politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla.
Officers arrested a 38-year-old suspect in Katlehong on Monday, and the man is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Nkohla was assassinated in Philippi in April, while meeting with community members who are living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.
READ: Wife of slain politician Loyiso Nkohla hopes to see justice served
He was helping the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa to negotiate a relocation plan for them, to clear the tracks and resume operations on the central line.
The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested in October and appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court, is due back in the dock in February 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN
More from Local
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.Read More
How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30
For many of these children, the lunchboxes from the Christmas Lunchbox Project are the only Christmas presents that they receive.Read More
'Child support grants are not enough to stop children dying from hunger' - SAHRC
Children across the country are wasting away and dying from hunger and malnutrition.Read More
'There's no reason to be driving fast' – Police on reckless prisoner transport
Colonel Andrè Traut encourages the public to report any cases of reckless driving to 082 469 7721.Read More
CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a man alleged to be her husband stabbed her at her CPUT residence.Read More