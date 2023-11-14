Pollsmoor Prison outbreak: what is DIPHTHERIA?
One inmate at the prison has so far died amid an outbreak of diphtheria, a bacterial infection. The outbreak is under control, but questions remain about how it spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Diphtheria is caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae.
It is a potentially life-threatening infection that attacks the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing and, in some cases, heart rhythm problems and death.
Symptoms of an infection include weakness, sore throat, a mild fever and swollen glands in the neck.
It usually spreads from person to person through coughing or sneezing, which spreads infected respiratory droplets, or through touching open sores or ulcers.
RELATED: Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison
Due to extreme population density, Pollsmoor served as a perfect breeding ground for an outbreak.
Diphtheria can be treated with antibiotics and antitoxins, but even with treatment about 10% of people with respiratory diphtheria will die.
Without treatment, that number goes up to as many as 50% of patients.
The spread of diphtheria can be slowed with vaccines.
This article first appeared on 702 : Pollsmoor Prison outbreak: what is DIPHTHERIA?
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
