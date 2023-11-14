Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!





King Charles III celebrates his 75th birthday on 14 November.

To celebrate the monarch’s big day, we look at six interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about the King:

6) First monarch to go to school

Charles was the first monarch to have gone to school as all of his predecessors were educated by private tutors.

He went to Hill House in West London before becoming a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire.

With just 8 days until King Charles III Coronation, here's today's fact:



3️⃣ The future King, went to school at Hill House in West London, then at Cheam, a school in Hampshire, then Gordonstoun, a secondary school in the highlands of Scotland.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/4k6jyyERtr ' Nelson Food Festival (@NelsonFoodFest) April 28, 2023

5) King Charles can speak Welsh

He spent two months learning the language as he prepared to become the Prince of Wales in 1969.

King Charles III being invested as Prince of Wales, 1969.



Speaking in Welsh for part of his speech, he affirmed, 'a'r fath Dywysogaeth ydy hi!' — 'and what a Principality!' pic.twitter.com/9A4G3zeeG2 ' Recusant Catholic (@engl1shtradcat) September 9, 2023

4) He is a qualified pilot and diver

While serving in the military, King Charles trained as a jet and helicopter pilot and became an accomplished diver.

#royal Prince Charles during his Commando Assault Course in order to become a helicopter pilot in 1975 pic.twitter.com/T2uD3neDp0 ' Mace (@RoyaleVision) September 3, 2016

3) He has founded nearly 20 charities

During his time as the Prince of Wales, he founded 20 charities and raised over £140 million each year.

We are pleased to announce today that we will become The King’s Trust. This reflects the dedication of our Founder, His Majesty The King, and his continued passion for our work. pic.twitter.com/l9gtvAUugr ' Prince's Trust International (@PrincesTrustInt) November 10, 2023

2) His son William is next in line for the throne

The King has two children, Prince William and Harry, and five grandchildren.

His eldest son Prince William is next in line to become King and was named the Prince of Wales when Charles became King in September 2022.

Present and future Kings 👑



King Charles and Prince William attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph#RemembranceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/1eL6SYKOFN ' Fifi ❤️ The Waleses (@hellen3030) November 12, 2023

1) He is passionate about art and music

The monarch is passionate about the arts and often quotes Shakespeare.

At school, he learned to play the piano, trumpet, and cello and appeared in several theatrical productions.

Prince Charles interrupts acting royalty in surprise Shakespeare stage appearance https://t.co/2fZTwYoqoo pic.twitter.com/DlpQg6937i ' Standard News (@standardnews) April 24, 2016

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!