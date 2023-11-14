'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council





Lester Kiewit speaks to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa) about the new advert featuring Trevor Noah, front and centre promoting South Africa as a premium tourist destination.

Listen to the conversation below.

The ad featuring world-famous comedian Trevor Noah, one of South Africa's greatest exports, is making waves internationally.

Although well-received by the market, claims are circulating that Noah received R33 million in taxpayers' money for the ad.

Watch the ad in question below.

RELATED: [WATCH] WAS TREVOR NOAH'S R33 MILLION DEAL TO PROMOTE SA WORTH IT? YOU DECIDE...

Private businesses fund the Tourism Business Council of South Africa in its entirety, says Tshivhengwa.

... we don't get money from the government. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivhengwa says Noah was NOT paid the amount in question. Considering the comedian's usual rate, Noah was "generous" and accepted "a small fee".

Whatever was announced as the amount of money paid to Trevor is false. It's far from the truth. Trevor has been generous to us. He agreed to do this [the ad] for a very small fee. Even though he's an international star who charges in international currencies, he agreed to do this as part of promoting the country that he loves and we paid him a small fee to do that. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivhengwa argues that the ad is a long-term investment for South Africa.

When we put money into marketing the country and it gains more tourists coming into South Africa, it results in job creation and leaves a positive impact on the economy. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

As for critics asking why the ad only shows the best parts of South Africa, Tshivhengwa says... RELATED: [WATCH] DERAILED: TREVOR NOAH AND ROGER FEDERER TEAM UP FOR HILARIOUS TOURISM AD

We're always honest about the realities of South Africa, but we are always going out there putting our best foot forward. We show the best of us [South Africa] on the world stage - we don't sell the worst of us. We need to solve these problems at home. You invite people to have the best time and make sure everyone goes back home with a positive view of South Africa, despite the challenges we have. The challenges we have in South Africa are not unique to us; many other countries face bigger challenges than we have, but we'll always put our best foot forward. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

702's Clement Manyathela interviewed Trevor in September and the comedian poured cold water over claims that the government will pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote "Brand South Africa".

Watch the interview below: