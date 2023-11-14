GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.
A woman was stabbed by her husband in broad daylight outside her university residence in Cape Town.
The man broke into the private residence and stabbed her in full view of numerous others, and she is now fighting for her life in hospital.
This happened 24 hours after an anti-GBV march at the University of the Western Cape.
RELATED: CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march
This act of brutality reignites memories of the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, who was killed while collecting a parcel at the post office.
Her murder sparked numerous protests which seem to have had little impact.
These are just two of countless young women in our country who have been victims of the GBV that plagues our nation.
RELATED: 'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
Manamela says that this problem goes beyond higher learning institutions as violence against women is a societal problem.
He adds that more often than not cases of violence towards women on campuses, like this recent case, happens between romantic partners.
At the root of it is socialisation, male entitlement and toxic masculinity.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
More from Local
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue
The robbery is the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park, where more than 20 incidents were reported in the past two months.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More