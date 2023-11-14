GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

A woman was stabbed by her husband in broad daylight outside her university residence in Cape Town.

The man broke into the private residence and stabbed her in full view of numerous others, and she is now fighting for her life in hospital.

This happened 24 hours after an anti-GBV march at the University of the Western Cape.

This act of brutality reignites memories of the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, who was killed while collecting a parcel at the post office.

Her murder sparked numerous protests which seem to have had little impact.

These are just two of countless young women in our country who have been victims of the GBV that plagues our nation.

Manamela says that this problem goes beyond higher learning institutions as violence against women is a societal problem.

He adds that more often than not cases of violence towards women on campuses, like this recent case, happens between romantic partners.

At the root of it is socialisation, male entitlement and toxic masculinity. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

