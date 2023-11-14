La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Africa Melane speaks to La Petite Ferme marketing manager, Lizelle Lazarus, on how the received world class recognition. Listen below.
Established in 1974, La Petite Ferme offers world-class luxurious accommodation, French cuisine, and a boutique winery that's become a world-class getaway spot, a weekend foodie treat, or a premium wedding venue.
Their promise is an extraordinary experience - which rings true since the hotel recently bagged the 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in South Africa' and the 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel Restaurant in Africa' at the World Luxury Hotels Awards for 2023.
But that's not all!
The hotel also garnered these titles at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards for 2023:
• Best Scenic Environment Hotel on a Global level
• Best Country Hotel in Africa
• Best Culinary Experience in Africa
• Best Small Hotel in Africa
On the hotel's latest award-winning titles, Lazarus says that they don't do it for accolades, they do it to give guests a superb experience.
It starts with a visionary team of leaders and the whole team is motivated to create exceptional experiences for guests. Without every person, this wouldn't be possible.Lizelle Lazarus, Marketing Manager - La Petite Ferme
Here's to food, wine and exceptional views!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Source : https://lapetiteferme.co.za/
