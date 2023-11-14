Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
China's male leaders want women to stay home and have babies

14 November 2023 11:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Xi Jingping

China’s President Xi Jinping envisions a future for his country in which women don't work, but stay home to have children.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

China’s President Xi Jinping has a vision for his country: a patriarchal society where the primary role of a woman is to be a mother.

At China’s National Women’s Congress, which takes place every five years, top officials indicated how they view women.

It was addressed mostly by men. So men spoke at the women’s congress and said women needed to stay home and have babies.

Barbara Friedman

RELATED: China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses

The authoritarian government in China says that women must adopt a ‘correct’ view on marriage, childbirth and family.

China’s fertility rate reached a record low in 2022, and its population is decreasing for the first time in decades.

Between 1979 and 2015, the country banned women from having more than one child.

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com
Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

Even though that was abandoned in about 2016, it has still got major ramifications.

Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

It is one of the few countries in the world where there are more men than women because of this policy over 35 years.

Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Listen to the interview for more.














