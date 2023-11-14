China's male leaders want women to stay home and have babies
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
China’s President Xi Jinping has a vision for his country: a patriarchal society where the primary role of a woman is to be a mother.
At China’s National Women’s Congress, which takes place every five years, top officials indicated how they view women.
It was addressed mostly by men. So men spoke at the women’s congress and said women needed to stay home and have babies.Barbara Friedman
The authoritarian government in China says that women must adopt a ‘correct’ view on marriage, childbirth and family.
China’s fertility rate reached a record low in 2022, and its population is decreasing for the first time in decades.
Between 1979 and 2015, the country banned women from having more than one child.
Even though that was abandoned in about 2016, it has still got major ramifications.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
It is one of the few countries in the world where there are more men than women because of this policy over 35 years.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Listen to the interview for more.
