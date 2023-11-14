Experts now recommend sleeping in on the weekends





New research for the National Sleep Foundation says the traditional advice we get about maintaining a sleep schedule might not be the best.

Contrary to previous suggestions, catching up on sleep may be just what we need.

The concept of catching up on sleep refers to the idea that you can compensate for sleep loss during the week by sleeping more on the weekend. This is done by either sleeping in or taking naps on the weekend. Liezl van der Westhuizen, fitness and wellness enthusiast

It is recommended that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep at night.

If you feel you are falling short of that, one or two hours in the afternoon or weekend can get you going.

Catching up on sleep can reduce feelings of sleepiness, fatigue, it can also improve your mood and overall well-being. Some studies suggest it can also improve immune function and cognitive processes like memory. Liezl van der Westhuizen, fitness and wellness enthusiast

The concept of catching up on sleep will come in handy if you are experiencing an abnormality in your routine for a short time, such as exam periods.

It isn't an invitation to deprive yourself of sleep during the week or to plan to make up for time lost on non-work days routinely.

It cannot be sustained for long periods, for example, if you are working regular night shifts.

