Retire your way at Val De Vie Evergreen





Val de Vie Evergreen, located in the heart of Val de Vie Estate, is South Africa's safest retirement village. Awarded the best retirement development in the world by the International Property Awards 2020/2021, the village brings together luxury, nature, and a lifestyle of beauty and peace of mind.

Since its establishment in 2017, Val de Vie Evergreen has achieved remarkable success, with over 200 homes sold and a vibrant community of approximately 300 residents. As Val de Vie Evergreen expands, it is becoming one of South Africa's largest retirement villages, fostering a lively and harmonious community of like-minded individuals.

VAL DE VIE EVERGREEN WILD OLIVE

Wild Olive, the fourth phase of the development, features 86 modern two- and three-bedroom homes equipped with a 5kW inverter, and lithium battery backup system, ensuring that residents can enjoy uninterrupted power supply, without concerns about load shedding. Wild Olive homes are spacious, ranging from 1148m2 - 264m2 in size. Named after the wild olive trees that dot the Cape Winelands landscape, these homes are a blend of classic charm and modern convenience.

Interior finishes include a built-in braai, double-glazed windows, engineered stone countertops, electrical oven and gas hob with extractor fan, LED lights, high-speed fibre connection, Hans Grohe taps, Daikin air conditioning to lounge and main bedroom, Geberit sanitary ware, wood combustion fireplace, Gio basins and LED bathroom mirrors. The interiors are a canvas of neutral tones and tasteful accents, providing residents with a blank slate to personalize their living spaces.

VAL DE VIE EVERGREEN LUXURY SUITES

Light, bright and modern luxury suites cater for a more compact lifestyle that invites the outdoors inside. Private balconies and terraces offer residents a retreat to bask in the warm South African sun or marvel at the starlit night sky. Luxury Suites range from one-bedroom 44m2 to 2-bedroom 66m2 units that overlook 'Evergreen Central Park' - a garden the equivalent in size to four rugby fields.

High-end finishes include Daikin air-conditioning, double-glazed windows, electrical oven and ceramic hob with extractor fan, LED lights, high-speed fibre, engineered stone countertops, Hans Grohe taps, vinyl floors, Geberit sanitaryware, a covered parking space and power back-up during load shedding

VAL DE VIE EVERGREEN VILLAGE LIFE

Val de Vie Evergreen prioritises retirees' health and well-being, with expert 24-hour medical care, as well as a dedicated Mediclinic facility where appointments with specialists can conveniently be arranged.

Val de Vie Evergreen's Lifestyle Centre, a 3000m2 facility, is currently under construction and will include a coffee bar, bistro, hair and beauty salon, recreational games rooms, craft rooms, a library, cinema room, gym, occupational therapy room, indoor pool, meeting rooms and a business lounge.

Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites start from R2 million and Val de Vie Evergreen Wild Olive homes from R4.7 million and are available for immediate occupation. Val de Vie Evergreen is available to individuals over the age of 65.

