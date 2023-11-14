Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 04:20).

From next month, any inactive Gmail accounts will be at risk of being deleted.

If an account has not been used in more than two years, Google will send warning emails before deleting it altogether.

This deleting spree will also apply to Google Drive, Docs, Calendar, Meet, Google Photos accounts and all of their content.

Everything associated with that Gmail address will be gone. Barbara Friedman

RELATED: Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa

If you are one of those people who has created a million different accounts for free trials and never logged in again, you will probably have those accounts culled.

If you want to save an at-risk account, all you have to do is log in once every two years, starting before 1 December 2023.

www.unsplash.com

If you are active on it, they will not delete it. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Most people I know will have forgotten the password. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Listen to the interview for more.