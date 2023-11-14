[WATCH] CapeTalk listeners react to pro-Palestine, pro-Israel gatherings in CT





Police had to intervene on Sunday when Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups clashed at the Sea Point Promenade.

As reported by EWN, a heavy police contingent was on site to manage the tensions, firing stun grenades and using water cannons in attempts to disperse the crowd.

The chaos came amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, which has seen thousands killed and displaced.

Lester Kiewit opened the floor to allow CapeTalk listeners to share their thoughts on pro-Palestine and pro-Israel gatherings in Cape Town.

I witnessed all the pro-Palestinian protests that have gone on for a for a while now in their thousands and quite honestly, I think it's time that the Western Cape government put a temporary ban on these protests now because they've become something else. CapeTalk listener

The way it was handled yesterday was very badly handled. CapeTalk listener

I've been to the protest on Saturday with my entire family...I can tell you it was one of the most beautiful experiences ever. CapeTalk listener

For some of your listeners to come on the radio and say that those were anti-Jewish actions and that there were hundreds of Hezbollah and Hamas flags there is just plain wrong. That is factually incorrect. CapeTalk listener