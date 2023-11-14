The Cape Town Museum of Childhood wants to record YOUR childhood memories!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Sarah Atmore, project manager for the Cape Town Museum of Childhood about their latest project. Listen to how you can get involved below.

The Cape Town Museum of Childhood is an exciting interactive museum for children and adults of all ages, exploring and celebrating childhood.

The museum's latest project involves unlocking YOUR childhood memories by collecting childhood stories from people all over Cape Town.

The team believes that everyone has a unique story to share, and they would love to include yours in the form of a short video recording in the collection.

Atmore says by sharing stories, "we create compassion that connects us as humans."

Here's more about the project...

So, what kind of memories is the museum looking for?

Whether you remember sitting on a stoep eating watermelon watching your dad mow the lawn which you now do with your kids, eating koesisters on Sunday, or remembering how you felt when Nelson Mandela was released from prison - the story can be about anything that's touched your life.

Anything you've learnt from previous generations, something younger generations won't experience because something in your childhood isn't popular anymore are also topics for discussion.

How can you get involved?

To share your childhood story:

Email: info@museumofchildhood.org, WhatsApp: 071 336 1524 or give them a visit at 3 Milner Rd, Rondebosch.

Someone will reach out to you to communicate the way forward.

Here's to making your favourite memories a historical moment.