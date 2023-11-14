Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process

14 November 2023 1:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
cannabis
Cilo Cybin

A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 07:30).

Cilo Cybin has begun hiring the elderly to separate cannabis buds from their leaves, and they are reportedly doing a fantastic job.

These retirees are able to sit and do the laborious and time consuming job, and get paid per gram.

According to News24, the company joked about how elderly people who are able to knit for hours would be perfect for this task, and it turns out they were right.

RELATED: Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga

They have employed seven men and women between the age of 57 and 71.

They have done this process called trimming so brilliantly that they are making this permanent.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
© stockasso/123rf.com
© stockasso/123rf.com

The seniors are not only great at the job but it is also offering opportunities to elderly people who may not have found employment in other ways.

Listen to the interview above for more.




14 November 2023 1:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
cannabis
Cilo Cybin

