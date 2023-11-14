3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue
CAPE TOWN - Three mountain rescuers were mugged after finishing a rescue on Lion's Head on Sunday night.
The robbery is the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park, where more than 20 incidents were reported in the past two months.
Search and Rescue South Africa chairperson Mike Muller said it was the first time the organisation's volunteers were robbed while on duty.
READ: Lion's Head visitors urged to conduct activities during daylight after robbery
Muller said three officials responded to the callout on Lion's Head on Sunday.
“After the conclusion of that rescue, three of our members were walking down the Lion's Head trail and a man came walking up the trail, who they approached and said: 'Look it's getting dark, it's a bit and it's not safe to be walking on the mountain'."
Muller said the man acknowledged the trio and asked who they were.
"They told him that they were search and rescue volunteers and as he passed them, he pulled out a firearm and held them up and took their personal belongings - backpacks, cellphones, smart watches and some headlamps."
Muller said metro police law enforcement officers and the South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to the incident, and a case of robbery is now being investigated.
This article first appeared on EWN : 3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue
