The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

14 November 2023 2:59 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Burnout
end-of-year fatigue

We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Sandile Mhlongo, Health Economist and Managing Partner at Curis Health Solutions.

As we get closer to the end of the year, many may begin to feel like they're dragging themselves towards the finish line of a very difficult race.

You may start to feel more tired, overwhelmed, irritable and burnt out, which is referred to as year-end fatigue.

Year-end fatigue can be broken down into three categories:

  • Energy depletion and exhaustion
  • Emotional or mental distance from work
  • Reduced professional efficiency

Surveys have shown that people typically experience fatigue in the last quarter of the year.

Mhlongo says that as the year comes to an end, companies are usually under pressure to reach targets and goals, which not only increases pressure on the workers, but increases anxiety.

He adds that it's important for companies to reach out to their employees to provide support where needed.

If you are experiencing mental health issues that goes beyond fatigue, Mhlongo recommends reaching out to a healthcare professional.

Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska
Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

RELATED: Recognising the symptoms of burnout (and how to prevent it in the first place)

RELATED: Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this

The last quarter of the year feels the longest for most people.

Dr Sandile Mhlongo, Health Economist and Managing Partner – Curis Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)




