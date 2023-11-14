To laugh out loud (for real) reserve Tuesday nights for Comedy on Kloof!





Are you ready to laugh lekker? Let's go:

Why was Cinderella so bad at soccer? She kept running away from the ball.

What do you call a sleepy T-Rex? A dino-snore.

What kind of music do mummies listen to? Wrap music.

For the record, jokes at Comedy on Kloof are waaay better...

Because they showcase professional comedians!

Unlike the male-dominated industry that is comedy, Comedy on Kloof is a women-run show who have partnered with Vortex Shisha Lounge to create a more diverse comedy scene that opens the stage to incubate talent in a safe, queer-friendly and inclusive safe space.

The vibey spot on Kloof comes alive and opens its doors every Tuesday from 8pm for just R60 a ticket.

Not only are the vibes immaculate, there's a bar, hookah pipes and a delish kitchen for you to order snacks while you chilling and enjoying entertainment by lekker local (and sometimes, international - when they fly in) comedians.

Comedians you might see on the stage at Comedy on Kloof are also top-tier, adding to the lekkerness:

• Craig Robinson

• Kate Pinchuck

• Stuart Taylor

• Mammito Eunice

• Schalk Bezuidenhout

• Dillan Oliphant

• Alan Committie

• Nik Rabinowitz

• KG Mokgadi

• Angel Campy

• Yaaseen Barnes

• Robby Collins

• Alfred Adriaan

• Dalin Oliver

• Conrad Koch

What do you know... it's Tuesday today!

You might want to RUUUUN to tonight's show (if there are still tickets left) OR visit on any given Tuesday.

Comedy on Kloof's stage ignites at Vortex on 66 Kloof Street at 8pm.

Tickets are R60 - purchase them at Quicket or at the door (online is best though).

Before this ends, here's one for the road:

Why was the broom late for work?

Uh, it over-swept... let this be your reason to visit Comedy on Kloof for better jokes.

Here's to laughter and comedy - the world sucks less because of both of these things!

