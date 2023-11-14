Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’ The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions. 14 November 2023 10:14 AM
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma. 14 November 2023 9:45 AM
View all Local
2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for' As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote. 14 November 2023 3:36 PM
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
View all Politics
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight. 14 November 2023 10:52 AM
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtra... 13 November 2023 8:45 PM
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work fro... 13 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why… Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing. 14 November 2023 2:52 PM
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy. 14 November 2023 12:56 PM
Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours... Google is about to delete millions of Gmail accounts to prevent hacking by scammers. 14 November 2023 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
To laugh out loud (for real) reserve Tuesday nights for Comedy on Kloof! From Schalk Bezuidenhout to Yaaseen Barnes - you'll get all the vibes and good feels for just R60! 14 November 2023 3:09 PM
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

14 November 2023 3:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote.

Aubrey Masango speaks to with Nthabi Nhlapo, journalist and former News24 Editor.

Nhlapo penned a piece for News24 titled “My vote is up for auction. Will any political party win the bid?

In it, she captures a feeling many of us feel, with having no idea where to put our crosses at next year’s election.

If you are not emotionally tied to any party, the options in front of you do not look all that tempting.

RELATED: Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?

However, not voting is also not a viable option.

Thus, we head to the polling station out of obligation rather than faith that who we are voting for will fix the country or at least set it on the right path.

Nhlapo says that we need to have an idea of how and why we are voting and what we want as South Africans.

Despite this, she says we are not seeing parties putting forward their ideologies and showing us what they have to offer.

RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024

We are dealing with internal issues, we are dealing with squabbles, and nobody is really coming out to say ‘this is what we propose.’

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

It does not look like they are campaigning for the right things.

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor

You have these parties in front of you and you do not know what they stand for.

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor

She says she hopes that by the elections, the issues become clearer, so we know what we are actually voting for.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'




14 November 2023 3:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

More from Politics

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tayyip Erdogan and The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog / Wikimedia Commons: Haim Zach

Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik

14 November 2023 12:27 PM

Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman (left) with prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool/Pool via The Conversation

India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?

13 November 2023 7:22 PM

The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers

13 November 2023 2:29 PM

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians gathered in front of the provincial legislature on 11 November 2023 calling for the condemnation and isolation of Israel. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader

11 November 2023 3:48 PM

The infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town on Saturday. He was up against the party's former provincial leader and housing MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter.

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

11 November 2023 11:46 AM

John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, stressing that the DA needed to maintain its position against an ANC-EFF coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call

10 November 2023 8:14 AM

On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CapeTalk listeners react to pro-Palestine, pro-Israel gatherings in CT

Local

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

Politics

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Joburg EMS monitoring several areas as cold, wet weather hits

14 November 2023 7:48 PM

Gcaleka wants non-implementation of PP’s remedial action criminalised

14 November 2023 7:34 PM

Wife of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla welcomes arrest of second suspect

14 November 2023 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA