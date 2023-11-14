New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself





Bruce Whitfield talks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She talks about her new book, co-authored with Ludwig Raal - Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself.

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

Williams and Raal interview a varied set of 'public intellectuals, business leaders and political mavericks' to discuss tangible ways the country can rescue itself, from itself.

Bruce Whitfield is one of the voices in the book and gives his own summary of its premise:

"We're all products of the decisions we make and the actions we take, on an individual basis, and South Africa as a country is the product of the decisions we make as voters and the actions that are taken on our behalf... And the country's no different to us as individuals, is it?"

Williams concurs, citing a quote from favourite author Terry Pratchett that she says sums up this project.

It's this idea that even if it's not our fault that things are broken, that things are imperfect, that the power goes out every couple of hours, that there are holes in the road... it is our responsibility to do something about it going forward, because if not you... then who? Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Of course it's not a message anyone wants to hear in November at the end of a very hard year, but that's the reality - no-one's going to fix this place unless we do... And this book has conversations with people like yourself, people who have optimism, even in the face of chaos. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Williams notes that the single politician featured in the book was not one at the time the interview with him was done - that is Songezo Zibi, now leader of Rise Mzansi.

He only announced his candidacy for the elections after we had compiled this... but it actually speaks directly to the premise of the book which - as you said - is this idea that we actually have to do things... Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

On your point about (the importance of) optimism... I'm a very cynical person in my real life but I do realise... that expectations do shape our reality, and that the only actual optimism that counts, is the optimism backed by action right. It's the actions that you take, that determine the future that you get. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

And at the same time the expectations that we share with each other and whatever audience we get... the conversations we have change people's expectations slightly. So, if we spend time wallowing in despair and cynicism, we perpetuate that - we kind of get what we expect, but not in terms of just expectations, but expectations backed by action. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

And perhaps the most important theme that came through over and over was this idea of ownership... that you actually have to put skin in the game. You have to actually invest in the future that you want, so again it's the idea of optimism backed by action that came through again and again. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

South Africa stands at the edge of a precipice. Almost thirty years after its first democratic election, poor policy and rampant corruption have left the country standing on the brink of becoming a failed state.

In this thought-provoking book, Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal interview a diverse group of public intellectuals, business leaders and political mavericks to discuss tangible ways South Africa can rescue itself from itself. Through a series of illuminating conversations, a group of independent thinkers explore the root causes of South Africa's problems and offer insightful and radical ways to solve them.

From addressing land reform and economic development to rooting out corruption and overhauling political institutions, the conversations in this book come together as a roadmap towards a better South Africa that leaves no one behind. While the challenges facing the young democracy are immense, these experts provide hope and inspiration towards productive actions that we can take together to build a brighter future.

For anyone interested in understanding the complex issues facing South Africa today and how they can be addressed, Rescuing Our Republic is essential reading. It is a powerful reminder that the fate of a nation is not predetermined; that individuals, citizens and corporations still have powerful agency and that when that agency is directed towards the right ideas and actions, South Africa can still realise its full potential.

