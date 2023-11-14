‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory





Robert Marawa catches up with Africa Football League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns were crowned the AFL champions after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2–0 to win 3–2 on aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 12 November.

The team also pocketed R75 million for winning the title.

The technical team prepared us well and the team, we make sure that we work hard for one another… We wanted to work so hard and there was so much pressure that we put ourselves under. We wanted to be the first team to win AFL… playing the final in our stadium, we wanted to win AFL for our fans. Mosa Lebusa, defender – Mamelodi Sundowns

We worked very hard for this, and to be honest, the coach told us we need to feel it (the losses and the wins), embracing the good things that happens to us and make sure we take it one game at a time, one trophy at a time and this is the beginning of a very good season for us. Neo Maema, midfielder – Mamelodi Sundowns

They came into the final trailing behind 2–1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week but dominated from the get-go to take the victory.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango says out of all the teams he has played for, Sundowns is special for him.

I am really honoured to be part of this group of players because it's just amazing how they do things. I have played with a lot of players but these ones are just special. Of course, with a lot of challenges, we’ve got young players, a 16-year-old playing… they all listen and they have the same goal. Denis Onyango, goalkeeper – Mamelodi Sundowns

The game was also revenge for Sundowns after Wydad knocked them out of the CAF Champions League in the semi-final at the same venue back in May.

It goes beyond what everyone sees as the relationships we have on the pitch, there is a lot more that connects us as a group, and as a family than football. Of course, that means mistakes too… but in the end, that is why we have paid our dues and they [the team] can go into a final like that. Rulani Mokwena, coach – Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory