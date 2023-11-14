‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory
Robert Marawa catches up with Africa Football League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns were crowned the AFL champions after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2–0 to win 3–2 on aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 12 November.
The team also pocketed R75 million for winning the title.
The players were no doubt hungry for the win, coming into the final trailing behind 2–1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week.
The technical team prepared us well and the team, we make sure that we work hard for one another… We wanted to work so hard and there was so much pressure that we put ourselves under. We wanted to be the first team to win AFL… playing the final in our stadium, we wanted to win AFL for our fans.Mosa Lebusa, defender – Mamelodi Sundowns
We worked very hard for this, and to be honest, the coach told us we need to feel it (the losses and the wins), embracing the good things that happens to us and make sure we take it one game at a time, one trophy at a time and this is the beginning of a very good season for us.Neo Maema, midfielder – Mamelodi Sundowns
They came into the final trailing behind 2–1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week but dominated from the get-go to take the victory.
Goalkeeper Denis Onyango says out of all the teams he has played for, Sundowns is special for him.
I am really honoured to be part of this group of players because it's just amazing how they do things. I have played with a lot of players but these ones are just special. Of course, with a lot of challenges, we’ve got young players, a 16-year-old playing… they all listen and they have the same goal.Denis Onyango, goalkeeper – Mamelodi Sundowns
The game was also revenge for Sundowns after Wydad knocked them out of the CAF Champions League in the semi-final at the same venue back in May.
It goes beyond what everyone sees as the relationships we have on the pitch, there is a lot more that connects us as a group, and as a family than football. Of course, that means mistakes too… but in the end, that is why we have paid our dues and they [the team] can go into a final like that.Rulani Mokwena, coach – Mamelodi Sundowns
Watch the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory
More from Sport
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame
Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.Read More
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain
BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime.Read More
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands
The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend
"It’s all about who wants it most on the day," says Soccer Laduma editor Vuyani Joni.Read More
‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo
Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months.Read More
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer
Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.Read More
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses
‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'Read More
Springbok royal Duane Vermeulen (37) retires from rugby
Daniel "Duane" Vermeulen's (37) final whistle has blown. THANK YOU FOR THE WORLD CUPS! WE LOVE YOU, FOREVER!Read More